Generalitat’s holiday vouchers bring in the bookings

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY residents have made 16.168 hotel reservations so far this year through the Generalitat’s Bono Viaje travel voucher scheme.

The Viatgem CV (Let’s travel) programme was introduced last year to encourage holidays inside the Community’s three provinces of Valencia, Alicante and Castellon at a time when the hotel industry was hard-hit by the Covid pandemic.

The vouchers are available to all those registered on a Valencian Community municipal Padron and cover 70 per cent of accommodation costs up to €600. The second phase of the scheme covers the period between January 1 and June 15 this year, with a third recommencing on September 15 and continuing until December 31.

Roughly three thousand of this year’s reservations correspond to the first fortnight of June, regional Tourism secretary Francesc Colomer announced.

“This reflects the rhythm of the coming summer season, promising positive figures that herald the revival of the Valencian Community’s tourist sector,” Colomer said.

“The Bono Viaje programme has helped to keep part of our offer open, singling us out as a lively, year-round destination,” the Tourism chief declared.

Benidorm, Calpe, Altea, Finestrat, Javea and Elche were the most popular Alicante province destinations, while the majority of Castellon bookings were for Peñiscola and Oropesa with Valencia City the most sought-after in Valencia province.

