Fake Designer Trainers In Spain’s Almeria.

A man has been caught out with 90 pairs of fake designer trainers in Spain’s Almeria.

Guardia Civil in Almeria’s Nijar have investigated a person after he was caught out with 90 pairs of fake trainers. They investigated him for a crime against industrial property, as he was discovered with 90 pairs of fake trainers, and he was unable to provide any documentation to prove that he had actually legally bought them.

Officers from Almeria’s Guardia Civil first spotted the man when he was driving and made a manoeuvre in order to avoid them. He made a dodging manoeuvre, driving onto an access road after he saw the officers.

His attempt to dodge the officers was not successful though and they caught up with him and proceeded to search the vehicle. When searching the vehicle they discovered 90 pairs of fake trainers from many leading sports brands and there were no documents to support either the purchase or the place of origin of the fake trainers.

The 40-year-old man from Almeria’s Nijar is a resident in Roquetas de Mar. Officers have seized imitation trainers and handed the case over to the Almeria duty Court.

In other Almeria news, sadly a party in Albox left a woman missing over a thousand euros, after her bank card and PIN number were stolen during a party.

Two people have been arrested after a party in Almeria’s Albox saw a bank card and even the pin number being stolen.

The Guardia Civil have arrested two men aged 39 and 33 after they were alleged to have been involved in the theft of €1000. A woman had been having a party in Albox and sadly her bank card and access code were stolen during the party.

