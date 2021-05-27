Easyjet Issues Statement After Cancelling Majority Of Flights

DISCOUNT airline, Easyjet, has been forced to issue a statement following claims that the “majority” of its flights are now being cancelled.

Discount airline, Easyjet, has been forced to issue a statement following claims that the “majority” of its flights are now being cancelled. The statement comes amidst thousands of Brits getting their hopes up about flying away on holiday this summer following a year of the health crises forcing them to stay on British soil.

With a number of countries now on the UK government’s green list, meaning travellers won’t have to quarantine when they return home, many are being left confused and disappointed due to struggles with flights despite the country now opening up and easing restrictions, reports North Wales Live.

A verified Easyjet account Tweeted earlier this morning, May 27, “The majority of our flights are being cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. Flights will continue to be reviewed. We continue to review our schedule and will make amends where we can in order to reflect the changes in demand and restrictions.”

The Tweet was shared as a response to customers who are concerned that their flights booked for June have now been cancelled.

One customer asked why their upcoming holiday to Malia, Crete, that is booked for June 28 had been cancelled and asked the airline why there are “no flights in the whole of June to most Spanish destinations.”

Easyjet took to Twitter to respond and to warn customers of extensive cancellations. However, according to North Wales Live when they approached a spokesperson for the firm, they provided an alternative statement: “We want to fly as many customers on as many flights as possible this summer, however as all airlines have been doing throughout the pandemic, we continue to adjust our flying schedule based on the restrictions put in place by Governments to ensure our flying programme best matches demand.”

The spokesman added that EasyJet is “communicating with any customers impacted by a cancelled flight” in order to ensure they are aware of the options open to them, which include a full refund.

“We are providing customers with more flexibility than ever before with our Protection Promise which enables customers to change their flights fee-free up to two hours before their flight if they are no longer able to travel,” the spokesperson said.

“We have consistently urged the UK Government to increase the number of countries on the Green list and have kept our aircraft and crews in flight-ready mode so we have the ability to ramp up to 90% of our fleet by peak summer so we are ready and able to ramp up,” the statement concluded.

Anybody enquiring on the Easyjet Twitter account is being directed to the government website for information.