Beaches Of Nerja And Maro Now Have Five Defibrillators

The Nerja Town Council has acquired five new mobile defibrillators that will be used for the surveillance and rescue service of the municipality’s beaches. The life-saving devices were presented this morning, May 26, by the Councillor for Beaches, Maricarmen López, and the Councillor for Security and Transport, Francisco Arce, at the Burriana Beach Aid Post.

They were accompanied by the Civil Protection Coordinator, José Marino, the Head of the Local Volunteer Association, Antonio Delgado, and the coordinator of the lifeguard service, Pablo Mesa. These new defibrillators will provide assistance to the beaches of Maro, Burriana, Calahonda and Salón, Torrecilla and Chucho, and Playazo.

“All the beaches of our coastline, the main tourist attraction of the municipality, will have mobile defibrillators this summer, making them cardioprotective spaces, thereby guaranteeing rapid care that can save the lives of users who suffer a cardiorespiratory arrest”, stated the councillor for beaches, and continues, “this state-of-the-art equipment comes prepared to serve both minors and adults, and they have a system that collects biometric data during use.” Finally, Maricarmen López explained that the acquisition of these new devices has involved a municipal investment of 6,400 euros.

The Councillor for Security and Transport, Francisco Arce, has highlighted the City Council’s commitment to enabling more cardioprotective spaces in the municipality, for which he has reminded that these new mobile defibrillators destined for the beaches join the existing ones in the sports facilities municipal, specifically in the Sports Center, the Covered Pavilion and the athletics tracks; the Villa de Nerja Cultural Center; as well as in the vehicle and in the Civil Protection offices.

