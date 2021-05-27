Asian predators on Montgo

Linda Hall
ASIAN HORNET: A nest has been spotted on the Javea side of Cabo San Antonio in the Montgo national park Photo credit: Gilles San Martin

THE non-native deadly Asian predatory wasp, also known as the Asian hornet, has been located on Montgo.

Last Saturday morning, an elderly couple visiting the recreation area on Cabo de San Antonio’s Javea side, said afterwards that they started running as soon as they spotted the nest of the highly dangerous wasps.

They alerted the leisure area’s attendant who immediately contracted the regional government’s Environment department who sent an employee to take photographs and cordon-off the zone.

The attendant also warned visitors  not to approach the area where the nest was located.

In their native habitat, the Asian wasps are responsible for 90 per cent of all insect stings. Owing to the large amount of venom in its outsized stingers are capable of causing the death in a person prone to allergies and, in a massive attack, of those who are not but are in precarious health.

They also prey on butterflies, flies, hornets and, above all, native honeybees and are responsible for decimating entire colonies in Cantabria in northern Spain.


Linda Hall
