Which European Countries Collect The Most Taxes Per Car?

WHICH One Of All The European Countries Collects The Most Taxes Per Car?

We all main about the cost of running our vehicles, tax, insurance, ITV, maintenance, and so on, but, to help us put it all into perspective, the recent 2021 Tax Guide, published by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, details the entire list of average taxes paid in each European country.

If you live in Spain, then the report makes for very interesting reading, as remarkably, Spain is actually at the bottom of the list, with an annual average cost of €1,068 (£924), while some other EU countries are double, and even triple that cost, in a comparison with the 13 largest car markets in the EU, according to 20minutos.es.

Topping the list, Belgians are the ones hit the hardest, paying an average of €3,187 (£2,758), with Austria in second, paying an average of €2,678 (£2,317), and in third position, Finland, with €2,523 (£2,183).

The three other major automobile markets in the EU are Germany, France, and Italy, where the average costs, respectively, are, €1,963 (£1,699), €1,911 (£1,654), and €1,727 (£1,494).

According to the report by the ACEA, the governments of Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Sweden, and Ireland, between them collect a total of around €398,400 million (£344,919m), each year from different types of levies related to vehicles, from fuel taxes to registration or circulation taxes.

Of those countries, Germany has the highest volume of taxes, basically, as of all the countries in the list, it has the largest population, collecting around €99.9 million (£86.5m) in car taxes, with France following in second position, with taxes of €86,400m (£74,791m), and in third place, Italy, with taxes of €76,300m (£66.050m).

Ireland comes at the bottom of the list, collecting around €6,200m (£5,367m), with Spain lying in the middle of the list, collecting around €30,800m (£26,663m) annually.

