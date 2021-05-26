Virtual cocktail challenge in Marbella using Nero Premium Vodka as a base

WHOLESALE company Import Montes in association with Nero Premium Vodka are running the II Summer Cocktail Championship.

Anyone can participate by sending a video no more than three minutes long to WhatsApp 004 661 403 showing the cocktail which must contain Nero Premium Vodka.

There are three prizes, €500, €250 and €125 with a closing date of June 5.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Points will be awarded based on the background environment of the video, the recipe which should reflect summer in the Costa del Sol, the actual professionalism of the mixing, the way in which the cocktail looks and is presented and the use of not just Nero Premium Vodka but mixers supplied by Import Montes.

The competition is supported by a number of organisations and businesses including the Marbella Council.