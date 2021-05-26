Viking Announces New Mediterranean Voyages

Viking cruise line will expand its presence in the Mediterranean this summer, adding a third ship to sail roundtrip voyages from the Maltese capital city of Valletta, a cultural UNESCO World Heritage Site, with stops including Barcelona.

Offered as part of Viking’s Welcome Back collection, Viking Star will join sister ships Viking Venus and Viking Sea and will sail a new 11-day itinerary, Malta and the Western Mediterranean.

With the addition of this new voyage, vaccinated guests now have three new options for experiencing the Mediterranean between July and early October 2021.

Guests on the Malta and the Western Mediterranean itinerary will overnight in Valletta and then sail to Sicily, Italy and Spain, calling in Messina, Naples, Rome, Florence, Genoa and Barcelona, before returning to Valletta.

The Malta and Adriatic Jewels itinerary will overnight in Valletta and then sail to Montenegro and Croatia, calling in Kotor, Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar and Sibenik, before returning to the Maltese archipelago, with a stop on Gozo Island and finally back to Valletta. Guests on the Malta & Greek Isles Discovery itinerary will also overnight in Valletta and then sail to Greece, calling in Kalamata, Athens, Santorini, Rhodes and Souda Bay, before returning to Valletta.

“Once again we thank the government of Malta for being such a supportive destination partner as we begin welcoming guests back on board for ocean voyages,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.

“Malta’s central position in the Mediterranean, as well as its historic sites and many cultural experiences, make it is an ideal destination for travellers who want to explore the Mediterranean from the comfort of a Viking vessel. We are pleased with the response we have received thus far, and we look forward to introducing even more guests to this fantastic European country,” he added.

Viking recently announced initial Welcome Back ocean voyages in England, Iceland, Bermuda and the Mediterranean, beginning in May 2021, as well as the restart of European river operations beginning in July 2021.

A full-scale laboratory will be installed on every Viking ocean ship and all guests and crew will receive daily quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests. New air purification technology has also been installed on all Viking ships, which have always featured independent air handling units for all guest staterooms. And additional health checks, sanitization and physical distancing measures will provide further protection for Viking guests and crew at all points of the journey.

Mediterranean ports including Malaga and Gibraltar are re-opening for business albeit with strict health and safety protocols.

