Velez-Málaga raises a total of seven Ecoplayas flags.

“For yet another year, Velez-Málaga raises a total of seven Ecoplayas flags and is one of the municipalities in Spain with the highest amount awarded,” said the councillor for Beaches at the Vélez-Málaga Town Hall. A certification that verifies the beach’s environmental sustainability, ecology, services, and aesthetics have all been met.

The Cardiosaludable certification flag of the Proyecto Salvavidas Playas has been raised on the beaches of Benajarafe, Almayate, Torre del Mar, and La Caleta de Vélez, which recognises those entities that work for public access to defibrillation and which, among other requirements, establishes the installation of defibrillators on the beaches and their maintenance.

The Vélez-Málaga Town Hall councillor for Beaches stated that “Vélez-Málaga is one of the towns in Spain with the highest number of Ecobeach flags for yet another year.” A certification that verifies that the beach has met particular environmental, ecological, service, and aesthetic standards. “Since my arrival at the Town Hall’s Beaches Department, we’ve gone from three Ecoplayas certifications to a total of seven,” Atencia said.

A flag, that in our municipality, will fly in Benajarafe, Torre del Mar, La Caleta de Vélez, Almayate, Chilches, Lagos and Valle Niza. The ecobeach recognition is awarded by Ategrus (Technical Association for waste management, urban cleaning and environment)”.

The councillor pointed out that “from the Beaches Department, we continue to work to ensure that our coastline maintains the level of recent years, adding that extra safety that distinguishes us. This summer campaign is once again marked by the pandemic, so we will spare no effort to ensure that we continue to be a safe, quality destination”.

As reported by Axarquia Plus