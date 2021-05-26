The Red Cross launch an awareness campaign on coronavirus.

Natacha Rivas has announced that the ‘Conviviendo con Salud’ (Living with Health) project, which is supported by the provincial institution, will provide knowledge on how to prevent contagion, the usage of materials, and the importance of immunisations.

The Provincial Council and the Red Cross will enhance public awareness of COVID-19 through the NGO’s ‘Living with Health’ campaign, which is backed by the provincial institution and aims to improve health and social cohesion in culturally varied communities.

Natacha Rivas, the fourth vice-president and deputy for Citizenship and Attention to the Depopulation of the Territory, presented this initiative with the mayor of Torrox, Carlos Medina, the mayor of Social Affairs, Ana Pérez, and the president of the Red Cross in Vélez-Málaga, Eduardo Recio, to inform, particularly the foreign population, about the importance of vaccination against Coronavirus, as well as the measures of protection and prevention against the virus, eliminating language barriers and promoting communication.

The ‘Living with Health’ program, which has the backing of the Diputación de Málaga’s delegation of the Third Sector and International Cooperation sector, also aims to create awareness about the pandemic situation within the organised population (AMPAS, AAVV, groups…) and stress the need for support and social cohesion in the face of discrimination and xenophobia.

This program began today in Torrox with the establishment of a Red Cross health information point at the El Convento building and will go to the municipalities of Lora, Monda, Manilva, and Archidona.

Natacha Rivas explained that this project will provide information, through Red Cross technicians, nurses and volunteers, on prevention to “all the people who live with us from different places so that they know how to deal with this pandemic, how to prevent contagion, explain how to use the material and offer it to them, talk about vaccines and the importance of all of us being vaccinated”.

