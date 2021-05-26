The Best Value For Money Supermarket Beers According To The OCU

THE BEST Value For Money Supermarket Beers According To A Study By The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU)



Now that the good hot weather is almost upon us, and we start thinking about being able to sit out on the terrace, or in the garden, or indulging in a BBQ, the typical accompaniment is normally a glass of wine, or a cold glass of beer out of the fridge.

A recent study was conducted by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), to discover which were the best value for money beers you could purchase in a supermarket, during which, they studied lager-type beers, which refers to low fermentation beers, blond, clear, refreshing, with little body and bitter, which are known to be without a doubt, the most sold in Spain, and the OCU concentrated their study on the 34 most consumed beers in the market.

Of the 34 beers studied, 17 were classic, and 17 were special, with the difference between the two being the amount of cereal they have, which determines the amount of alcohol in the product. Expert brewers prefer beers rich in hops, with a very bitter taste, but manufacturers tend to favor soft and sweet beers that almost everyone likes, as reported by granadadigital.es.

OCU experts, from independent laboratories, examined the beers sensorially, and following a tasting protocol – flavor, aromas, defects, colour – they evaluated all the beers, highlighting issues such as those that stand out for their body, bitterness, malt flavor, and hop flavor.

After analysing all 34 beers, only seven of them obtained good results from the OCU experts, with five of the beers ranking as the best on the market.

From the classic beers, and regarded as the best value for money, the experts valued the classic Mahou, Amstel Original, and the Cordon Gard del Eroski, while out of the speciality beers, the experts ranked Mahou 5 Estrellas, and Steinburg Especial from Mercadona.

From this result, I think we can safely say that according to OCU at least, Mahou is the best value for money brand of beer on sale in supermarkets, in both categories.

