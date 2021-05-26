Spanish Start-Up Making it Safer to Charge Electric Vehicles

Place to Plug, a Spanish start-up, has launched a first-of-its-kind new platform that guarantees access to ad-hoc charging for all electric vehicle drivers.

As the number of electric vehicles grows in Spain, demand for charging points is increasing and drivers want to be able to use them and make payments securely.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Josep Cester, COO of Place to Plug, said compliance with European legislation regarding privacy in accessibility to charging stations, is key to customer confidence.

“The electric vehicle is one of the most effective tools in this new era to start controlling CO2 emissions and other pollutants produced by transport activity, both public and private, and meets the goal of decarbonising the economy, the most important challenge facing us in the 21st century,” he said.

“After all, the transport electrification is a key and fundamental element in achieving the stringent emission targets set by Europe and included in the European Climate Law,” he added.

Place to Plug has activated a new feature to provide users easy access to ad-hoc charging by scanning a QR code where the user can choose between three different registration options: download the app for free, login with an already registered user or continue as a guest user.

This initiates the vehicle charging in private mode, by selecting the third option and adding the payment method, so that whenever the user wants to stop charging, can continue their journey without their details being viewed by a third party.

Thanks to this improvement, the user has the possibility to perform an ad-hoc charge without the need to enter into a data transfer contract either with the charging point operator or with Place to Plug as an e-mobility service provider.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.