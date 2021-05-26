Spanish Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Launches in Nine Languages

Bit2Me, a cryptocurrency platform, has just launched Bit2Me Trade, the first high-frequency cryptocurrency trading platform developed by a Spanish exchange.

The new cryptocurrency trading tool is aimed at both beginners and professional traders.

The platform can manage hundreds of millions of euros 24/7, and it contains a configurable panel with more than 100 indicators of technical analysis or statistics of the last 24 hours, among other features.

One of Bit2Me Trade’s main features is its customer service system, available by phone, chat, or email in nine languages.

“There is nothing more stressful than having a doubt or an incident and not being able to phone anyone, so we thought it would be interesting to offer this possibility,” says Andrei Manuel, COO and founder of Bit2Me.

Leif Ferreira, CEO of Bit2Me, added, “With Bit2Me Wallet we respond to the needs of the most inexperienced clients, and with OTC we offer large operations to institutions. Now, with Bit2Me Trade, we address professional users and traders, thus closing the circle”.

Bit2Me Trade is integrated into the Bit2Me service Suite, which includes more than 50 cryptocurrencies, so any registered user can access it without having to create a new account and trade in the market through this tool, as well as manage their cryptocurrencies and euros from Bit2Me Wallet.

According to a study published by Glassnode, only 22 percent of existing bitcoins are currently in circulation on the real market and Google Trends, Google’s Search Trends tool, revealed queries about bitcoin have increased fourfold in the last year.

