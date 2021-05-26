Spain Surpasses 25 Million Doses Of Vaccines Administered.

Spain has surpassed 25 million doses of administered vaccines. In total, 17.8% of the population are now completely protected with the full regimen of two doses (8,434,233 people), and 36.2% have received at least one dose (17,187,731 inhabitants), according to eldiario.

The Ministry of Health has registered 5,007 new infections this Wednesday and has added 54 deaths to the official count. The accumulated incidence falls two points and now stands at 126 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, the lowest since August 17, 2020. In total, 3,657,886 people have been infected and 79,855 have died since the start of the pandemic.

Just a month before summer begins, there is already a Spain that lives at low risk of contagion. Specifically, almost 4,000 municipalities where 27% of the Spanish population lives register incidents below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, the limit from which the Health traffic light considers that the risk of transmission is “low “or” very low “.

Carolina Darias: “The conditions are in place to open tourism in our country, especially British tourism”

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced today, Wednesday, May 26, the latest decisions taken jointly with the autonomous communities in the last meeting of the Interterritorial Council: “The conditions are in place to open tourism in our country, especially British tourism, which is a sector fundamental for the economy of our country”.

The minister also assured everyone that there will be no supply problem with AstraZeneca vaccines: “Next Monday, 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca will arrive, something much needed by all the autonomous communities,” she later added: “With these new doses, plus around the million that the communities already have, there will be enough. We have to see how many people under 60 will choose those doses, but in principle, there will be no problem ”

