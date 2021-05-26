Sevilla Inspired Gin Launches in the US with Joe Jonas

It is a much-loved staple of many expats’ drinks cabinets in Spain but until now, Tanqueray Sevilla Orange gin has been little known across the Atlantic.

That is set to change with a nationwide launch of the gin in America along with a quirky advertising campaign featuring heart throb Joe Jonas cast as a weatherman.

Joe presents the Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Weather Report and forecasts “sunshine in a glass” with Tanqueray Sevilla Orange, a vibrant orange flavoured gin inspired by the taste of Seville oranges and the warmth of the Mediterranean.

First launched in European markets in September of 2018 and in select US markets in Summer of 2019, Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is a citrus-forward orange flavoured gin with a zesty orange taste and warm hints of spice.

“Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is the perfect drink to enjoy this season and Joe points to sunnier times ahead by transporting viewers to those ideal days of summer throughout the content series – by the pool, at a picnic in the park, or an intimate garden party at home with friends,” Tanqueray said in a statement.

“From an outdoor drinking occasion showcasing friends by the pool to a summer’s eve dance party, the pours of Tanqueray Sevilla Orange underscore these moments and bring to life the upcoming summer of gin. Donning chic yet classic weatherman threads, Joe lets viewers know that each summer entertaining moment is made brighter with ‘scattered Tanqueray Sevilla Orange in your area’ and that the long overdue refreshing vibes are on the way,” it added.

Joe Jonas said, “What an incredible opportunity to be working with an iconic gin brand like Tanqueray to create a unique, vibrant content series like ‘Today’s Forecast: Sunshine in a Glass’ and help launch Tanqueray Sevilla Orange across the nation. For me, enjoying a Tanqueray Sevilla Orange cocktail is truly like sipping on ‘sunshine in a glass,’ and I’m excited to show the world how they can do just that on their own and with friends this summer.”

“Tanqueray Sevilla Orange has quickly become a go-to for gin-adorers and traditionally non-gin drinkers alike. The accessible yet zesty orange flavour profile makes Tanqueray Sevilla Orange perfectly refreshing-tasting, ideal for a golden happy hour, a brunch at home with friends, or simply kicking back and savouring the moment,” added Christina Choi, SVP of Rum, Tequila, Gin at Diageo.

Diageo’s other brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

