Rui Silva Bids Farewell To Granada CF

Rui Silva has officially said goodbye to Granada CF and its fans, posting a very emotional video on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a message full of his great memories of wearing the goalkeeper’s shirt in 128 matches for the club, which included his participation in a Europa League quarter-final match against Manchester United this season as Granada CF reached the last eight of the European competition.

Portuguese national, Silva, arrived in Granada four and a half years ago and had to endure relegation from the top-flight of Spanish football in his first season, but the arrival of coach Diego Martínez to the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium soon saw the goalkeeper emerge as one of the team’s leading players.

Unfortunately for the Andalucian club, Silva did not want to extend his contract when it expired, and a flood of rumours went around in the press speculating where a keeper of his calibre might end up, and it turned out that he will be heading to the city of Sevilla, to play for Real Betis next season, once his signing becomes official.

In the meantime he has a busy Summer in front of him, representing his home country of Portugal at the Euro 2020 tournament, an experience he will share with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Bernardo Silva, Reuben Diaz, and Pepe, among others, with his national team among the favourites to lift the trophy in July at Wembley stadium in London, England, as reported by granadadigital.es.

