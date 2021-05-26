Recent and interesting news in brief from across the Costa del Sol

Bee careful

Fuengirola Fire Brigade received an unusual call when asked to arrange the removal of a swarm of bees which had taken over a streetlight in Calle Feria de Jerez last Friday May 21. With the help of a beekeeper and a ladder the bees were safely evacuated.

Olivia Valére

A REPORT in El Economista suggests that nightclub and restaurant group Pachá Group is considering making an offer to take over Marbella’s emblematic Olivia Valére nightclub – which was the haunt of many international celebrities – as it holds funds guaranteed by BBVA and Santander banks.

Ruta de la Tapa

THOSE who enjoy exploring new eateries will be delighted to know that the next Torremolinos Ruta de la Tapa starts this Friday May 28 and for €2.50 you can enjoy a tapa and a beer from one of 55 different bars and restaurants until June 6.

Coffee morning

WEATHER permitting, volunteers from Animal Rescue Shelter, ADANA are on hand selling cakes and other goodies as well as raffle tickets at the Café Luna Nueva in Sabinillas on the first Friday of each month. There are plenty of bargains and regular visits from four legged friends.

Dinosaurs

ALMOST every child loves dinosaurs and there is a chance to enjoy a selection of animatronic replicas as they return to the FYCMA exhibition centre in Malaga City on Saturday June 5 and Sunday June 6 from 11am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm.

Renovated

THREE retirement homes in Mijas were closed for part of the year due to the pandemic but the Council used the time to renovate the properties and introduce furniture which has been adapted for use by the elderly and the homes have now reopened.

Luis Cernuda

THE town of Casares hosted a musical interlude at the Blas Infante cultural centre which was filmed for the documentary to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the birth of poet Luis Cernuda who enjoyed being in the town when he moved from Sevilla.

Solar lighting

ESTEPONA Council is introducing solar power to illuminate the entrances to the recently opened hospital and by this will reduce the emission of more than 9 tons of CO2 annually into the atmosphere and will achieve energy savings of more than 13,000 kilowatts.