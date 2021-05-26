Pfizer Vaccines Secured for Spain Thanks to European Union

Long term supplies of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have been secured for Spain as part of a European Union purchase.

Spain will receive 94 million doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech between December 2021 and June 2023.

The total is equivalent to twice the target population in Spain, where around 8.1 million people have already received both shots of vaccines, Maria Jesus Montero, a spokeswoman for the government, said on May 25.

The vaccine maker predicts an end to the pandemic in 2022.

Earlier this month, Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of BioNTech, said, “By mid-2022, even regions with a high population density such as India will have achieved a high rate of vaccination and herd immunity. We have to ensure really high vaccination rates around the world, otherwise, no one will be safe.”

The next 12 months will see an increasing number of countries achieve the kind of collective protection necessary, due to the distribution of vaccines However, he warned infections are increasing in places like India, where there are far fewer vaccinated, and it is more difficult to social distance due to the large population, he said.

This week, Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, said the community will have collective immunity against the coronavirus “at the beginning of July” if the vaccination rate continues at the rate it has been until now.

