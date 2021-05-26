Only six cases of coronavirus registered on Tuesday May 26 in La Axarquia.

According to data from the Instituto de Estadistica y Cartografa de Andaluca, the Consejera de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andaluca has reported only six new cases coronavirus infections in the Axarqua in the last 24 hours. This is one of the strongest data sets since the outbreak began, well outnumbering the 39 infections registered on Monday as compared to the entire weekend. Furthermore, no new deaths have been confirmed today, bringing the total number of days without a COVID-19-related death in Axarquia to 21 since last Tuesday, May 4th. On the other side, 8 people who have recovered from the disease must be added this Tuesday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the last 24 hours, four new positives have been recorded in Nerja and two in Vélez-Málaga.

Seven people have been confirmed to have recovered from the disease in Vélez-Málaga and one in Rincón de la Victoria.

In the Axarquia area, the total number of cases with active infection (AIDP) in the last 14 days is distributed as follows:

There have been: 94 in Vélez-Málaga, 70 in Rincón de la Victoria, 17 in Nerja, 11 in Algarrobo, Periana, and Riogordo, nine in Torrox, eight in Benamocarra and Frigiliana, 7 in Sayalonga, six in Almáchar, five in Benamargosa, four in Colmenar, two in La Viuela, and one in Moclinejo and Totalán.

As reported by Axarquia Plus