Marbella Council Sustainability And Respect For The Environment

The Marbella City Council has renovated more than 60 mailboxes of ecological islands in the municipality in its commitment to sustainability and respect for the environment. The Councillor for Cleaning, Diego López, stressed that the actions have taken place on units that were damaged by the passage of time.

“Many of them were over 20 years old,” said the mayor, who has detailed that “we must also add those that were near the sea, with the wear and tear that this implies, in addition to usually having greater use, especially in high season, getting to evacuate up to three times a day”.

The delegate of the branch recalled that “for years we have a great interest in collection methods with a lower environmental impact and, at the same time, that allow an optimization of resources”.

“At this point, in the last year we have proceeded to change equipment for other more modern and efficient in different parts of the city, taking advantage of the existing manhole and proceeding to replace those units that required it,” said López, who has pointed out that Puerto Banús “has been the area in which a greater number of changes have been undertaken, with 38 units, although the renovation has reached all points of the municipality.”

He has clarified that “all these islands have been maintained and reformed, but there comes a time when their useful life ends and the only thing that can be done is to change both the mailbox and the interior structure, but never the work part”.

“Another of our objectives is to homogenize the aesthetics of urban cleaning furniture, hence the mailboxes that are renewed follow the same model,” said the mayor.

