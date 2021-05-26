Man Dies Eleven Days After Receiving Brutal Beating in Sevilla

MAN dies 11 days after receiving a brutal beating in Sevilla. The 34-year-old man died on Tuesday, May 25, at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital. The victim is a Moroccan national, who was beaten up on the night of May 14 on Calle Lebreles, in the Madre de Dios neighbourhood. The area where the incident occurred is known for crime and drug trafficking. The Homicide Unit of the National Police is maintaining an open investigation to try to identify and arrest the perpetrator or perpetrators of the crime.

As reported by Diario Sevilla, the incident occurred around a 11.45 on Friday night, May 14. The police went to Ave del Paraíso, warned by a neighbour who is a nurse, who had seen a man lying on the ground from her window and had come down to help him. It was verified that the wounded man was unconscious and his heart rate was dropping. While they waited for the ambulance, the man suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. One of the policemen performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvre and managed to save his life at first.

It is believed police officers verified that the brawl had taken place on Calle Lebreles, a small pedestrian street near the location where the victim was badly injured. The 061 health emergency service treated the injured person on-site, stabilised him and later transferred him to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Sevilla. There he was admitted in critical condition for the last 10 days until he died on Tuesday as a result of the injuries suffered during the attack.

