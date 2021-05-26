Malaga Records Another Day with Zero Covid Deaths

MALAGA RECORDS another day with zero covid related deaths. The province of Malaga maintains its downward trend in terms of mortality, after overcoming another day without deaths as a result of the virus. In the last five days, the only death was recorded on Tuesday, May 18. While in the last seven days, there have been four covid related deaths, which is the lowest figure since the last week of August in 2020.

Today Wednesday, May 26, 463 recoveries from the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total figure to 95,091 in Malaga. In regards to active cases, have dropped from 4,000 after a reduction of more than 250. At this moment there are 3,928 accumulated cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the province.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, in the last 24 hours, more than 200 new infections have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Families, which contribute to 1,228 in the last seven days. Malaga has accumulated 100,663 people confirmed with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. The deceased amount to 1,644 in the calculation of the six Malaga health districts, out of a total of 10,009 that Andalucia has confirmed since March of last year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



By health districts, the Guadalhorce Valley now has an incidence rate in the last two weeks of 145.2 cases, while La Vega now stands at 140.7. They are followed by the Serranía, with 132.7, the western coast district, with 122.7, and that of the capital, with 121.4. Once again, it is the Axarquía region that presents the best numbers with 117.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.