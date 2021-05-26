Horseshoe Snake Found In Malaga House

THE Nature Protection Group (Grupona) in Malaga have captured a horseshoe snake in a house in the Conde de Ureña neighbourhood.

Officers of the Nature Protection Group (Grupona) of the Local Police in Malaga have captured a horseshoe snake in a house in the Conde de Ureña neighbourhood. The snake was found in the courtyard of the house, which is located on Hermanos Argensola street, bordering its rear with Mount Victoria, on Sunday, May 23.

According to Malaga Hoy, the owner of the property noticed the snake in her courtyard at around 5 pm on Sunday, taking a video when she saw the snake capturing a gecko. The woman then requested the help of Grupona and local police officers arrived to capture the animal. The snake was hidden behind a plant pot and officers used capturing tweezers to catch the animal without causing it any harm.

Officers confirmed that it was a young horseshoe snake, approximately 60 centimetres long, which was then transferred to the Municipal Zoosanitary Center, where the Endangered Species Recovery Center (CREA) took it to be reintroduced into its natural habitat.

The horseshoe snake is on the List of Wild Species in the Special Protection Regime and is helpful to humans in rural areas as it is a great rodent hunter that lives in shelters and around dams.

