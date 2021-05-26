Government Allocates Eight Billion Euros For Affordable Housing

The Spanish government will allocate eight billion euros to ensure access to affordable housing for young people and low-income families, it was announced today.

The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Jose Luis Abalos, said the funds will be mobilised for housing from the State Housing Plan along with funds from the European Union’s Reconstruction Plan.

Speaking in parliament on May 26, the minister said the government would regulate housing policies as a “public service of general interest, promote the development of stable public housing parks, reinforce the right of a decent housing at an affordable price, as well as promoting regulation that limits increases in rental prices in certain particularly stressed areas.”

Some measures have already been implemented, he said, including the Affordable Rental Housing Plan, whose objective is to increase the stock of affordable and social rental housing by 100,000 homes; up to 44,000 rental homes at affordable or social prices for people with limited incomes including young people; and up to 56,000 homes through a Social Housing Fund.

The minister also highlighted measures promoted to alleviate or reduce the financial burden on young people such as the rental aid programme, with aid of up to 600 or 900 euros per month in certain areas.

