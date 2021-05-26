France Makes Quarantine Compulsory For Travellers From UK Amid Variant Concerns

FRANCE has announced today, Wednesday, May 26, that all travellers from the UK must go into compulsory quarantine amid concerns about the Indian variant of Covid.

Government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, told reporters at a scheduled press briefing “There is a new situation in the UK because of the so-called Indian variant”.

Attal added that the date that these measures will come into force will be “specified in the coming hours”.

Currently, only 16 countries still have mandatory quarantine requirements to enter France, the UK was not among them, according to Euro News.

Under current rules, travellers from Britain who are over the age of 11 will need to present a negative PCR test that has been taken less than 72 hours before departing, the French Consulate website states.

“A sworn health declaration, which includes a commitment to self-isolate for seven days and carry out a second PCR test following the period of self-isolation, must also be presented during checks,” the consulate says.

Even though new cases in Britain remain low – at around 2,500 a day, compared to almost 70,000 during the height of the second wave – they have been rising slightly in recent weeks.

Concerns surrounding the Indian variant, which is considered more contagious, are increasing just as restrictions have started to be eased and many younger people have not yet received their vaccination.

