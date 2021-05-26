THE Marbella municipal emergency group carried out a special drill on Wednesday May 26 in preparation for the summer season.

They wanted to ensure that they would be able to respond as quickly as possible in the event of a forest fire and more than 40 personnel took part with mayor Ángeles Muñoz an interested spectator.

“It has been a rainy spring, a fact that, together with the high temperatures forecast for the summer period, will increase the risk of fires in the municipality,” said the mayor, who was accompanied by the fire chief, Medardo Tudela, Councillor for Citizen Security, José Eduardo Díaz, and the Chief of Local Police, Javier Martín, among others.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She added that “we have a large number of troops in the Plan against forest fires, coordinated with each other such as the Fire Brigades, Local Police and delegations such as Cleaning and Environment, in addition to having the support of neighbouring communities, on which It should be noted that around a hundred urbanizations that have their own self-protection plans.”