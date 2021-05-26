EU Demands €10 A Day For Each Vaccine Dose That Was Delayed By AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca Plc should pay multimillion-euro daily penalties if it still fails to deliver Covid-19 vaccines on time, the European Union told a court in the latest round of a bitter legal dispute over the drugmaker’s alleged broken promises.

Astra’s “failure” to deliver the 300 million doses the EU ordered from it last year is hurting the region’s vaccine rollout and Europe’s attempts to recover from the pandemic, lawyers for the European Commission said a hearing in Brussels on Wednesday, May 26.

The company should pay 10 euros a day for each overdue vaccine, said Fanny Laune, a lawyer representing the EU. Fast deployment of Astra’s vaccine is essential “to bring the mortality rate down.”

The EU wants the court to order Astra to supply 20 million more doses than it currently plans to deliver by the end of June. If the court backed the EU, the company could have to pay out as much as 200 million euros a day for those shots. A ruling on an urgent order could come within a month.

Astra’s supply contract with the EU came into focus after it delivered just 30 million doses in the first quarter, compared with an original target of 120 million. The company blamed the shortfall on difficulties producing the vaccine at European plants. The EU has insisted the company should have relied on British facilities, raising questions over Astra’s separate deal with the U.K.

