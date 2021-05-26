EasyJet Offers Discounted Covid Tests At UK Airports.

UK Budget carrier EasyJet has partnered with airport testing provider Collinson to offer discounts on Covid-19 tests for the airline’s customers. Discounted tests including pre-departure and arrival PCR testing for travel to green list destinations are now available to book via the company’s website easyJet.com.

Prices start at £32- €37 for a lateral flow antigen; £66-€76.30 for PCR; and £68-€78.60 for LAMP tests. All the tests are conducted by trained medical practitioners and are approved for the UK government’s current mandatory testing, according to a press release from Collinson.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Testing facilities have been installed at airports across the UK including Luton, Gatwick, and Manchester, as well as at the O2 Arena in central London. For in-destination testing before returning to the UK, Collinson has launched a pre-return video testing solution.

EasyJet customers can book their appointment and test kit a minimum of three full working days before departing the UK for their trips at a price of £32 – €37.

Up to 72 hours before their return flight, customers complete their test via video consultation with a medical practitioner, to verify the result and issue the relevant certification via email, all in line with the current UK government requirements for UK arrivals.

The chief commercial officer for EasyJet, said: “This partnership with Collinson enables us to provide customers with easy access to more convenient approved testing services, making it easier for them when travelling abroad this summer.”

David Evans, joint chief executive at Collinson, added: “With travel opening up for all, we’re delighted to offer discounted test prices to easyJet customers, helping them to fly safely, affordably, and in line with the latest government guidance.”

Collinson also offers a Test to Release (TTR) service that can release travellers arriving from ‘amber’ countries from quarantine at the earliest time possible: after they have completed five full days of quarantine. The process uses rapid LAMP technology instead of PCR, which means significantly faster test results for passengers.

Source: Collinson

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/