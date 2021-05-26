Deia International Music Festival returns to Mallorca for the summer

RUNNING from June until September the Deia International Music Festival returns with 18 different nights of musical entertainment at the Son Marroig venue.

It is hoped that there will be a total of 40 concerts if allowed at Sa Bassa Rotja Ecotourism assuming that larger audiences are permitted.

Included in the planned programme are a further five concerts in collaboration with II Classical Music Festival at the cloister of Sant Francesc but capacity there is very limited.

The bulk of the concerts will concentrate on classical music, although there are some jazz programmes also included and each Thursday will feature local performers although a number of international musicians will take part in the festival.

Tickets at Son Marroig costs €20 per person, with discounts for students and others but to find out how to make reservations visit https://www.dimf.com.