Congress Approves Declaring The Sierra de las Nieves National Park

Today, May 26, The Commission for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge of the Congress of Deputies approved the bill for the declaration of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, located in the province of Malaga. The Sierra de las Nieves will become the 16th space of the Network of National Parks, according to Malaga Hoy.

The bill had a total of 34 votes in favour and zero votes against, the president of the Commission for the Ecological Transition in the Congress of Deputies, Juan Antonio López de Uralde, indicated.

The deputy of the Citizens Parliamentary Group (GCs), María Carmen Martínez, assured that “we support this law, we believe it is important for the area and that is why we present a series of amendments”, but “broadly speaking, it is a positive law”, as it is “an area that is going to be integrated as a National Park in a very good way.”

According to López de Uralde, “Spain is the most biodiverse country in the European Union and we have a great responsibility in its conservation, much more in a context of climate change that further compromises the conservation of nature.”

The deputy of the Popular Parliamentary Group (GPP), Carolina Spain, said that “today is a historic day for Spain and for the city of Malaga and it is the beginning of the end of a long process”.

The Sierra de las Nieves constitutes “a place of high ecological level that few people know”, which “owes its name to the snows of its peaks.”

The deputy of the Socialist Parliamentary Group (GS), Juan Carlos Durán, highlights that the new law is “of great importance for my province” because it is the “first National Park in the province of Malaga and the third in Andalucia.”

Durán pointed out that the Sierra de las Nieves is home to “65% of the Spanish fir species, a natural wealth that makes it worthy of this protection.”