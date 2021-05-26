British start up eyes Palma Mallorca as a destination for its new airships

WITH an eye to a future of environmentally friendly air travel, Bedford (UK) based Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) is looking to produce hydrogen-fuelled airships.

The Airlander 10 will be able to carry from 72 to nearly 100 passengers (depending upon cabin layout) in extreme comfort over a series of short routes saving huge amounts of emissions.

It has just given examples of the routes it hopes to be able to cover starting in 2025, one of which is Barcelona to Palma Mallorca which would take around four and a half hours which it argues is similar to the time spent flying the 228 kilometres if one factors in travel to and time waiting at airports.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the company, which has attracted investment from Peter Hambro who owns a Russian Gold mine and Bruce Dickinson, singer with Iron Maiden as well as other private investors, the Airlander 10 will produce 4.54 kg of CO2 per passenger compared to 52.8 kg of CO2 per aircraft passenger.

The pandemic and the global need to review international travel and to cause less pollution appears to be an ideal time for this new venture to take off and the design assumes that the airship will be able to take off and land on a sizeable flat surface.

All Type Certified commercial aircraft must operate to strict standards so the HAV Airlander will be no different and will be able to operate in similar weather conditions to a traditional aircraft.

The company is also looking to offer versions to the military which nowadays becomes more data reliant and the spacious interior of the Airlander 10 can easily be adapted for such use.