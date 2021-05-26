BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Last Oil Drilling Platform To Cease Production

Spain’s Last Oil Drilling Platform To Cease Production.

Repsol has announced it will cease production at it’s oil platform, 44 kilometers off the Tarragona coast, it is the last oil drilling site in Spain to close.

The company blames the dramatic fall in quantity produced at the ‘Casablanca’ offshore drilling rig after four decades in operation. In operation since 1978, the facility has a permit to continue working until 2028.

No details have been offered yet regards the number of people to lose their jobs or what effect the closure will have on the Spanish economy.

Related:

On August 28, 2020, Repsol said it would invest €32 million in creating Spain’s first plant able to produce high-impact resistance polymers.


The company indicated the plant would be based in an existing factory in Tarragona and because of its lightness yet strength upon impact the product is very useful in the automotive industry for bumpers and door panels- it is not known if this project will be affected by the news of the plant closure.

More to follow on this breaking news story.

 


