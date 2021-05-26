Nine Dead After Gunman Opens Fire At San Jose Rail Yard.

Nine people have been killed, including the gunman, in a shooting this morning (Wednesday, May 26) at a San Jose, USA, rail yard, authourities said.

The suspect set his own house on fire, then drove to a Valley Transportation Authority union meeting and began shooting, law enforcement sources said. The gunman was identified by sources as Samuel Cassidy, 57, a maintenance worker at the VTA.

Authorities believe there are still explosive devices at the VTA site. “We received information that there are explosive devices that are located inside the building,” said Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department. “We activated our bomb squad, which is currently at the scene.”

Davis confirmed that the suspect was dead but did not elaborate on the cause of death. He did not say what type of gun was used. Calling it a “horrible tragedy,” VTA chairman Glenn Hendricks said the shooting happened in the light rail maintenance yard and not in the operations control center.

Sources said the suspect is believed to have killed himself after the mass shooting. Multiple weapons and ammunition were reportedly found inside his home. Two victims were taken to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said. One was pronounced dead on arrival and the other is in critical condition.

Officials said they received multiple 911 calls around 6:35 a.m. from witnesses who reported hearing shots ring out at the VTA rail yard on West Younger Avenue near downtown San Jose.

Local police sources said early indications are that the shooting was related to a workplace issue and that it did not involve riders of Santa Clara County’s light rail system.

