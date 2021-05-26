BREAKING NEW: Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium In Flames

Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium In Flames.

Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium caught fire on Wednesday evening as smoke was spotted billowing out of the iconic ground in the Spanish capital as it undergoes construction work.

The historic stadium, which has been the home of Los Blancos since its completion in 1947, has a capacity of 81,044 ahead of current improvements. The Bernabeu was the first stadium in Europe to host both a UEFA European Championship final and a FIFA World Cup final, having been named after the legendary striker Santiago Bernabeu.

Sizeable flames could be seen burning inside the stadium through one of the exposed parts of the construction.

While the source of the smoke was not clear after the images were shared on social media, supporters were understandably worried about potential damage.


This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

