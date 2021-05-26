Bookings For Illegal Holiday Apartment Rentals At 25%

Bookings for illegal holiday rentals in Palma are currently at 25 per cent, despite the rental of holiday apartments being expressly prohibited for three years.

BOOKINGS for illegal holiday rentals in Palma are currently at 25 per cent, despite the rental of holiday apartments being expressly prohibited for three years. The ban isn’t stopping people from advertising this type of accommodation and, according to the Airbnb website, bookings for July and August are currently at 25 per cent and for June they are at 40 per cent. According to Mallorca Daily Bulletin, there has been a rise of 250 per cent in the search for apartments for rent over the past few months.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Even though these rentals are banned, the bookings do at least show that there is a demand for tourists in Palma again. Particularly compared to last summer, when prices were reduced by 50 per cent and there were hardly any apartments up for rental.

Balearic tourism regulation from 2017 states that an apartment offered for rent for a short period of time, eg a week is considered a holiday let. Palma Town Hall banned holiday apartment rentals, with regulations preventing apartments in the city from being registered with the tourism ministry as tourist accommodation.

Registered accommodation has a government licence number that is required to be on display along with the holiday rental advertisement. Airbnb has previously been fined by the government for including listings for accommodation that did not have a licence number, however, the Balearic High Court annulled this fine, citing European Union directives governing e-commerce. The court ruled that Airbnb cannot be held responsible for advertisers displaying their licence numbers or not.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/