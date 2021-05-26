Benalmadena to Invest €4.4 Million in Port Updates

BENALMADENA PORT has been granted an investment of €4.4 million for updates. The Benalmadena City Council has informed that it has already sent to the Public Agency of Ports of Andalusia all the necessary documentation to request the extension of the Benalmadena Sports Port concession. The Councilor for the Port, Encarnación Cortés commented, “The investment proposed to renew the concession exceeds by almost 200,000 euros the minimum required by the regional administration, with a total of 4.4 million euros”.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, this documentation, required by the Ministry of Development, Infrastructure and Territorial Planning of the Junta de Andalucía, includes the certificates that certify that the City Council is up to date with its tax obligations and with Social Security, along with an economic-financial report of the Port, and the mandatory investment proposal to launch the file for the extension of the concession.

The investments for the Benalmadena Port include the installation of new floating piers worth 1.2 million euros, the modernization of the facilities with over one million euros; the expansion of the dock dedicated to nautical sports, with an investment of more than one million euros; the comprehensive reform of the Nautical Center, estimated at 794,000 euros, and the photovoltaic installation and charging points in the surroundings, which estimated amount is 263,000 euros.

Further plans that will be developed during the concession extension period include the functional improvement of the dock, the new distribution of use of the dock, the construction of floating terraces and the extension of the dry dock and the ‘Travelift’ to offer a better maintenance and repair service of the vessels to the users of the port.