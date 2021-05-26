IN 2001, a law was passed by the Balearic Government that shops should be required to employ Catalan as well as Spanish speakers but this was repealed by the Government of José Ramón Bauzá.

Now the intention is that any shop with more than three members of staff will be required by law to respond in Catalan if addressed in that language by a customer.

The matter is the be placed before the Balearic Parliament later this year and may also require that this be extended to include any written enquiries, business quotations and invoices as well as street signs.

If this law is passed, there will be a significant financial burden on businesses having to obtain new documentation and train staff if they are not already able to speak fluent Catalan which after the costs incurred during the pandemic and lockdown may be difficult for many small employers in particular.

What is yet to be decided is the penalty for any breach of the new law if passed.