An Alleged Abuser In Search And Capture In Malaga

A MAN who had been accused of abusing his partner was arrested after being found wandering the A-45 highway towards Malaga.

The man was being searched for by police after an alleged crime of gender violence, he was found wandering the A-45 highway in the direction of Malaga on his way to his former partners home. He is currently prohibited from approaching the former partner due to a restraining order against him, he has now been detained by Casabermeja Local Police.

This Tuesday, May 25, officers received a warning that a man was walking along the hard shoulder of the motorway at around 2:30 pm, according to Malaga Hoy.

The alleged abuser was found to be disorientated and was transferred to the Casabermeja health centre over indications that he may have addiction issues. Investigations indicate that the detainee was planning on going to the house where his former partner resides. Upon questioning, he denied that he was prohibited from approaching her and also revealed that they had had a dispute.

Following local police identifying the man and verifying him as an individual that security forces have been searching for since Monday, May 24, due to an incident of gender violence, he was searched and National Police have ordered his appearance in court.

