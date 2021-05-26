Spain and France will re-open to American tourists in June, so long as they are vaccinated.

Spain plans to open its borders on June 7 and France will follow suit two days later on June 9.

France is the number one destination for American holiday makers and Spain is the second favourite spot for European vacations.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



American adults will need to show proof that they have been vaccinated. Spain will US citizens who have had the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before entering the country.

Children do not need to be vaccinated if they are travelling with vaccinated family members but they should have a COVID negative test.

Tourists from low COVID-19 countries such as New Zealand, South Korea, Australia, and Israel can enter Spain without a negative COVID test since May 24,

The move has been widely welcomed by the travel and tourism sector.

“The EU Council’s recommendation represents the turning of the page in the pandemic for our customers, employees and residents of the EU, and brings us all closer to reuniting the world,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United Airlines.

The American carrier will resume five flights per week Newark and Barcelona and six flights per week between Newark and Madrid beginning in July.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.