A nine-year-old boy runs away from home to report his father’s abuse.

A father is serving time in prison for allegedly assaulting the teenager, but the mother, who was aware of the situation, has a restraining order against the children and is free of charges. The nine-year-old boy ran away from home to report his father’s abuse.

During a family disagreement, the kid, who was just nine years old, ran away from home to go to the Malaga Local Police Station. He told authorities from the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP) that no one was taking him to school and that he was starving. According to Diario Sur, he also displayed a noticeable lack of cleanliness. Not only that, but he also admitted that his father had sexually molested his stepsister.

First, the child went to the Local Police’s Accident Investigation and Attestation Group (GIAA). The policemen summoned the GIP, who specialises in these interventions, after he told them what was going on in his residence.

The 36-year-old mother and her 15-year-old daughter are part of the child’s family. His current girlfriend, 41, and her three children, ages nine, seven, and three, were living with them at the time of the allegations.

On May 13, officers detained the mother and her partner. The dad was abusing his 15-year-old stepdaughter with the mother’s consent, according to the inquiry.

As reported by Axarquia Plus