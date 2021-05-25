Water Company Acosol Launches Its New Virtual Office

WATER Company Acosol Launches Its New Online Virtual Office



Carlos Cañavate, the CEO of Acosol, the public water company of the Western Costa del Sol, has announced the launch of the company’s new virtual online office, which will allow users to register and then be able to carry out various procedures online, saving them from ever having to go in person to the Acosol offices.

Through its Subscriber Management Area, Mr Cañavate said customers can “Continue betting on efficient and close management”, as the company has carried out “the necessary improvements to serve our customers with the new systems implemented by Covid-19, and that now has a new version of the virtual office service through which, once you register as a user, you will be able to carry out daily tasks such as changing direct debits in real-time or changing data”.

During the pandemic, Acosol has reportedly been busy modernising and organising its departments, to develop each of its services more effectively, which has led to the development of this new virtual service, designed to offer customers an ever-improving service.

The Acosol CEO said that thanks to these improvements, “we provide subscribers with a management channel in real-time so that they can carry out all the operations related to their contract, so they will not have the need to physically go to our offices, in short, we have tried to provide all these services electronically, and to be in contact with citizens who need to make any queries or procedures”.

As Luis Carlos López Pérez, who is the director of the Subscriber Management Area, pointed out, “we highlight those aimed at meeting the needs of citizens, and we hope that the virtual office will become an essential channel to benefit and facilitate multiple users’ errands”.

He added, “Accessing our website www.acosol.es and clicking on the virtual office tab, we will have different actions and procedures such as access to the full breakdown of the invoice, or pending payments, thus giving a quick, direct, and easy response to the queries and procedures that users need”. ACOSOL contact information:

General customer service number, Tel: 952 93 20 20

Malfunctions, Tel: 952 773 189

email: [email protected] Website: www.acosol.es



