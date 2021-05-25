UCLA and Real Madrid Launch Program Focused on Global Sports

UCLA Anderson School of Management’s Centre for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports (MEMES) and Spain’s Real Madrid Graduate School – European University, the educational arm of Real Madrid Club de Futbol, have announced the launch of an exclusive virtual experience for executives and rising business leaders focused on the global sports industry.

The program examines key aspects of successful sports franchises and explores how technology breakthroughs, cross-sector collaborations and innovations in entertainment and social media are reshaping the sports ecosystem.

“The shift to digital that we saw last year provided a unique opportunity for all of us to reimagine how we would engage with the business community,” said Emilio Butragueno, director of Real Madrid Graduate School – European University and Institutional Relations Director of Real Madrid C.F.

“We look forward to welcoming our first class of business leaders, and we hope to share some of the experiences and insights that have built Real Madrid C.F. into a global brand,” he added.

“The sports industry is undergoing an extremely exciting moment of transformation as new opportunities emerge and true globalization is on every leader’s agenda,” said Eric Johnson, faculty director of the Center for MEMES.

“This partnership between two great brands, UCLA and Real Madrid, involves elite executives coming together to learn about successful trends from the industry’s biggest movers, driving insights and thought leadership,” he added.

Participants will learn from and share experiences with UCLA Anderson and Real Madrid Graduate School – European University faculty, as well as top executives representing the companies driving the sports industry.

The program is designed to accommodate executive work schedules in the Americas and Europe. Participants will receive 2–3 hours of formal instruction per week, along with dedicated time for peer-to-peer collaboration and networking. Each 4-week course will culminate with participants’ group presentations, integrating key ideas and presented before experts in the field.

