Torrox Pharmacy Robber Hands Himself In To The Guardia Civil

By
Chris King
-
0
Torrox Pharmacy Robber Hands Himself In To The Guardia Civil. Image: guardia civil

A man who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint in Calle Baja de Torrox last Friday, handed himself in to the Guardia Civil at their barracks in the town on Sunday 23 it has been reported by axarquiaplus.es.

The owner of the pharmacy, Manuel Gómez, had recognised the robber fully as being a man known locally in the town as ‘El Churro’, even though he wore a hood to try to hide his features, as he pointed a firearm at the pharmacy employees and demanded they hand over the contents of the till, escaping with around €200.

Mr Gómez informed the local publication that the two employees both had to go for treatment at the local health centre for individual anxiety attacks after the robbery.

Last Friday, following the robbery, and the identification of the robber by the pharmacy owner, the Local and National Police in Torrox launched an operation to search for ‘El Churro’, who although armed at the time of the robbery, it was not known if his weapon was authentic or not.

Photographs of the suspect were circulated on social media, and through local Torrox networks, with the man eventually walking into the Guardia Civil barracks to surrender, at which point it was discovered the weapon he had used to rob the pharmacy was an imitation pistol.


