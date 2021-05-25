The Vox Party Calls for Andalucia Elections in Autumn

THE VOX party has called for elections in Andalucia to take place this autumn. The far-right political party is trying to force the electoral advance in Andalucia after the Junta de Andalucia allowed the entry of 13 unaccompanied minors from Morocco. “I want and I believe that the elections will be in the autumn”, stated the spokesman for Vox in Parliament, Manuel Gavira on Monday, May 24.

The political group led by Santiago Abascal has insisted that in Andalucian elections cannot be called by law during the months of July and August but it hopes that “in autumn” they can be held due to the “risk” of having citizens in a government coalition, a “dead” party that could be susceptible to agreeing with the Spanish Socialist Worker’s Party (PSOE) “a motion of no confidence.” According to Gavira, if the president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, says that “the polls are going well” for him, then “if Andalucia wants so much, let him call elections”.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, Vox have once again said that they withdraw their support for the initiatives of the Andalucian Government that do not have the “Vox seal” and that they refuse to negotiate the Autonomous Budgets of 2022 because “the Government has not complied with what was signed.”

Meanwhile, the vice president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Marín, has stated that “Vox is not going to set the agenda of the Andalucian Government and create instability”. Marín has predicted that Vox’s strategy of forcing an electoral call in Andalucia “will go wrong because there will be no elections”.