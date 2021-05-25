The Nerja Lions Club Donates 1,600 Masks To The Town Council

The Nerja Lions Club has donated a batch of 1,600 surgical masks and FFP2, and protection screens, for the establishments of the Open-Nerja Centro Shopping Centre and for the Town Council.

The Nerja Lions Club has donated a batch of 1,600 surgical masks and FFP2, and protection screens, for the establishments of the Open-Nerja Centro Shopping Centre and for the Town Council, which will be delivered to the Community Social Services Centre and to volunteers from Civil protection.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It was announced this morning, May 25, by the Councillor for Commerce, Javier López, who has held a meeting with the president of the Leones de Nerja Club, Lambertus Edel and the head of District B of the club in Malaga, Ana Francisca García, together with the president of the Center Comercial Open-Nerja Center, Enrique López Cuenca.

Javier López, on behalf of the Nerja Town Council, thanked the important donation, recalling that “there have been several occasions on which the Lions Club has contributed to curbing the coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have delivered several dispensers of hydroalcoholic gel and a batch of protection screens for the Maro Home and Social Centre, the Nerja Senior Centre and for the beaches, in addition to the 1,600 masks. A very beneficial contribution to the security of our municipality ”.

For her part, the head of the Club, Ana Francisca García, has highlighted the exemplary behaviour of the neighbours, which has allowed Nerja and Maro to always maintain low levels of incidence of the virus. He also took the opportunity to congratulate the City Council and the local business associations for their work in the fight against the coronavirus.

Finally, Enrique López Cuenca, thanked, on behalf of the Nerja Entrepreneurs Association and the Open-Nerja Centro Shopping Centre, the batch of masks and protection screens, which will be distributed among the establishments attached to the shopping centre. He has called for responsibility, in compliance with hygienic and sanitary measures, always wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, remembering that the pandemic has not yet ended.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/