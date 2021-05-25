The Junta will invest 4.2 million into fifth secondary school in Rincón de la Victoria.

After more than five years of complaints and protests from residents, the Junta de Andaluca took a decisive step on Tuesday to make the fifth secondary school a reality in Rincón de la Victoria, in Torre de Benagalbón. The municipality has experienced massive demographic growth in the last two decades, doubling its population. It will be located in the Parque Victoria urbanisation, north of the motorway, in La Cala del Moral, next to the Mara del Mar Romera public school, on a plot of more than 9,000 square meters that the Town Hall has given up.

The Regional Ministry of Education and Sport will fund the building of this new Secondary School with 4.2 million euros (ESO). The transfer of ownership of the land where the new institute would be situated by the Consistory rinconero was approved by the Council of Government on Tuesday. The project entails the construction of a new secondary school with three lines of compulsory secondary education (D3) and a capacity of 360 students in the Parque Victoria urbanisation in La Cala del Moral, on a plot of 9,057 square meters adjacent to the CEIP Mara del Mar Romera, which opened in 2010.

The future educational center will be 3,240 square meters in size and will include 12 multi-purpose high school classrooms, a music classroom, a special education classroom with modified toilets, an art and audiovisual classroom, a workshop classroom, a laboratory, a double-use classroom, and a support and reinforcement classroom, among other things. It will also include a library, cafeteria, and gymnasium with locker rooms, as well as the required administration and common and service areas.

There will be a covered patio, sports court, parking, garden field, orchard, playground, and a reserve area for expansion, according to a statement from the regional administration. The Andalusian Public Agency for Education is currently contracting the project, which is part of the Regional Ministry’s Educational Infrastructure Plan (APAE).

As reported by Diario Sur