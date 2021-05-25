The Costa Del Sol Incidence Rate is at a Standstill

THE INCIDENCE rate on the Costa Del Sol is at a standstill as it is not following a certain trend, neither up nor down. The coronavirus situation on the Costa Del Sol has not undergone major changes in the last three weeks.

The Health representative in Malaga, Carlos Bautista, calls it “unstable stability” since an excessive relaxation of precaution and prevention could lead to a new peak of positives. In the case of the Costa del Sol, where the tourist and most populated municipalities of the coastline are located, it is stuck in the average risk of transmission of the virus, with a cumulative incidence rate of 123 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

Fuengirola stands out in the first place for the lowest incidence figure with 65.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Torremolinos follows with 104.1 cases, Malaga capital with 122.9 cases, Marbella with 124.6 cases and Mijas with 134.6 cases. However, Estepona is at high risk of virus transmission with an incidence rate of 172.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This stagnation is a result of, as the health authorities have warned for days, the celebrations of large family events such as weddings, communions or baptisms, but also to sports groups or company meetings. As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, Bautista states that a false sense of security has been added to these events due to the boom in vaccines and public announcements about the possible end of wearing a mask soon, so the result is that they are deemed as the most worrying sources of the spread of the virus today.