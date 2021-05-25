Summer Is On Its Way but Malaga Water Reserves Are Struggling.

SUMMER is on its way but water reserves in Malaga are at a three-year low, with the La Viñuela reservoir currently sitting at only 32 per cent of its full capacity.

Malaga has seven reservoirs, and according to data provided by the Hidrosur Network, they currently have nearly 79 cubic hectometres less than they had only a year ago. Currently the reservoirs have sufficient water to supply about three years’ usage though. Each year the province utilises some 114 cubic hectometres of water.

The worst situation water wise can be seen at the La Viñuela reservoir. According to Malaga Hoy, this is the largest reservoir in the province but it is also the emptiest. Currently it is only at 32 per cent capacity.

The reservoir that is doing best this year is the Guadalteba, which is sitting at practically the same water level as last year and is 77.5 per cent full.

Despite recent rainfall, this “water year” could be described as dry according to the “standardised precipitation index (SPI) collected by the Hidrosur Network, which depends on the Regional Ministry of the Environment” as reported Malaga Hoy.

