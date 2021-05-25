Student Residence in Seville Isolated after Students Party.

A student residence in Seville has had to be isolated due to a coronavirus outbreak after Covid measures were ignored and students partied away.

A student residence in Seville’s La Cartuja has had to be isolated after an outbreak was detected of the potentially deadly coronavirus. In total some 29 people have been infected after they socialised and partied “without protective measures and without keeping their distance” according to the spokesperson for the Andalusian Advisory Council for High Impact Public Health Alerts, Inmaculada Salcedo.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Action was quickly taken to control the outbreak and Salcedo highlighted that: “The outbreak was caused by people coming together without protective measures, without keeping their distance, partying and socialising,”

The government has issued a reminder that: “we have not emerged from the pandemic, the virus is still there”.

Speaking of the virus Salcedo stressed that: “Young people are not exempt from catching it and transmitting it”,

“We are not out of the pandemic, the virus is still there” as reported La Vanguardia.

The government has allowed establishments to open up in the evenings with both capacity and distance restrictions, but it was hoped that this would discourage illegal parties.

In other Spanish coronavirus news, thousands of doses of vaccines are headed for Spain’s Almeria this week.

The vaccination campaign in Spain is now speeding ahead and the Almeria province is set to receive about 31,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week alone, according to sources in the regional government in Andalucia.

The Almeria, Poniente and Levante-Alto Almanzora health restricts have estimated that until Sunday over 24,000 doses of Pfizer will be administered to those living in Almeria.

On top of these 31,000 vaccines, additional doses will also be received from both AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Many expats in Spain are hoping that when their time comes they will be able to receive the Janssen vaccine, as this means that only a single dose would be needed.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/