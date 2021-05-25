Spanish Post Office Service Correos Launches Collection Of Stamps Against Racial Discrimination.

Spanish postal service Correos has launched a collection of stamps that aims to “raise awareness about racial inequality and defend diversity, inclusion and equal rights”. The initiative, which has been baptized by the name of ‘Equality Stamps’, comes to the forefront in the European Month of Diversity and also coincides with the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in the United States.

It is a project that gives continuity to the ‘Protest Stamps’, and that is made up of a series of stamps whose value will be linked to the skin color they represent. The stamps can be purchased at a Correos or direct from the Post Office Online Store

“The darker the stamp, the less value it will have, therefore, when making a delivery it will be necessary to use more black stamps than white”, Correos explained, saying that, in this way, “each letter and each shipment will be converted in a reflection of the inequality created by racism.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/